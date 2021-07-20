New Delhi: The trader associations of popular Sarojini Nagar Market in south Delhi have decided to down their shutters on Tuesday to protest against an SDM order that directed to close the export market, reports news agency PTI. The market was closed on Sunday for “grossly” violating COVID-19 norms, according to an official order from the sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Vihar). Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association, said it was decided after a meeting with the administration on Monday, among other traders to close around 550 shops in the famous south Delhi market’s main section, mini market and Babu Market on Tuesday.Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Update: Sarojini Nagar's Export Market Shut Until Further Orders For Violating Covid Norms, Market Associations to Meet Today

"We have been told to make passes for all the shopkeepers and their employees. We have also been told to limit the number of helpers in our shops. Although we did try to reason with the authorities that passes cannot be arranged at such a short notice, they did not hear us out," Randhawa told PTI. He added that the traders will now try to get the passes ready by Wednesday.

Around 200 shops of the export market at Sarojini Nagar were ordered to remain closed "until further orders" from Sunday, the action, as per Randhawa, should have been taken after talking to the traders. "We have said time and again that the crowd is caused by the street vendors and hawkers, but the shopkeepers get punished for it," he said.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process, and markets were allowed to reopen from June 7. The Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

