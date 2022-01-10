New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday held a high-level meeting and ordered closure of restaurants and bars. However, home delivery and takeaways will be allowed at the eateries. The DDMA meeting was attended by L-G Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other government officials.Also Read - Dine-in Services Likely to be Banned at Delhi Restaurants, Private Offices May Switch to 100% WFH Amid Spiralling Cases: Reports

"Today's DDMA meeting decided to close restaurants and bars & to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone," Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said.

He further informed that during the meeting the Delhi Health Department was advised to make adequate arrangements for additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts including for those in age group of 15-18 years.

In recent weeks, the omicron variant has spurred an explosion in new virus cases, prompting the authorities to re-impose stern curbs which were earlier lifted owning to the waning second wave. However, on Monday, Delhi reported a slight dip in the cases. According to the data released by the State Health Department, the National Capital reported 19,166 fresh COVID cases, 14,076 recoveries, and 17 deaths.

With these latest numbers, the active cases in Delhi stands at 65,806, and death toll at 25,177.

