Delhi Lockdown Latest News Today: As per the suggestion from the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his administration is working on a proposal on imposing complete shutdown in the national capital to combat air pollution. Giving further details, the chief minister said that he will discuss the plan with agencies concerned and will take next step accordingly. He said if the lockdown is imposed, then the construction activities and the vehicular movement will have to be stopped. Kejriwal added that his government will present a plan for a two-day lockdown to the apex court, which termed rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation.

"There was a suggestion in the Supreme Court over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation turns worse. We're drafting a proposal, which will be discussed with agencies, Centre. If it happens, construction, vehicular movement will have to be stopped," Kejriwal announced.

On Saturday, the chief minister announced a series of measures to control the air pollution in the national capital. The Delhi government has decided to go back to online classes once again and said schools in Delhi will be closed from Monday.

Because of the rising pollution, the Delhi government has asked offices to function in work from home mode.

“The government offices will operate from home at 100% capacity for a week. Private offices will be issued an advisory to go for work from home (WFH) option as much as possible,” Kejriwal added.

As per the order, the construction activities will be prohibited in Delhi from November 14 to 17. Kejriwal said that pollution level is rising in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and called upon all stakeholders to work together to combat it.

The development comes as the Supreme Court earlier in the day suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

On Saturday morning, the air quality in Delhi worsened ‘severe’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499 at 7:35 AM, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR).