New Delhi: Two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that there will be no leniency in lockdown norms in the national capital, media reports on Saturday suggested that the lockdown in Delhi will likely be extended till May 24. It was also reported that the metro services will remain suspended till further orders. Also Read - Lockdown in Karnataka Should Be Extended If Need Arises, Says Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

On May 9, the Kejriwal government had extended the lockdown by another week till May 17 with intensified restrictions. During this time, the metro services have been suspended. The lockdown will be in place till 5 AM on May 17. While extending the lockdown, Kejriwal had said that the extension is meant to ensure that the city does not let its guard down even though the Covid numbers have dropped marginally. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Till May 26, Essential Shops to Open For 3 Hours

On Friday, he said that the positivity rate has gone down but still the government can’t afford leniency. “We need to extend to lockdown,” Kejriwal had said. Also Read - Misuse Of Steroids Major Cause Of Mucormycosis, Can Affect Organs, Says AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

However, Kejriwal had thanked the people of Delhi for following lockdown restrictions. There has been a decline in cases because of the contribution of every person in Delhi, he said.

“We imposed a very strict lockdown in Delhi, but the people of Delhi offered their complete support in the same. Everyone adhered to the lockdown completely,” the chief minister said. However, he cautioned Delhiites against any laxity and said that “if we do not take precautions, the cases will increase again”.

“Therefore by no means, we can let loose. The lockdown has to be adhered to strictly and should employ all the ways to ensure protection from the coronavirus. The Delhi government is also not leaving any scope in its arrangements,” he added.

Earlier, National Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) had written a letter to Kejriwal, suggesting him to not extend lockdown in the national capital sating it is of no solution. The traders also urged the Delhi chief minister to open markets in phased manner.

“Lockdown is not a permanent solution, and the Delhi government should now think of opening markets in a phased manner with strict enforcement of laws,” National Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava wrote in a letter to Kejriwal.

In the national capital, the lockdown was first imposed on April 19 amid a steep rise in COVID, then it has got extended thrice so far. On May 9, it was extended by another week by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, till May 17 morning.

The national capital on Saturday recorded 6,430 new COVID-19 cases and 337 fatalities while the positivity rate dipped to 11.32 per cent. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases in a day.