Delhi Lockdown News News: After the Delhi government told the Supreme Court that it is ready to impose full lockdown in the national capital to curb air pollution, the Chamber of Trade and Industry claimed on Tuesday that such measures will affect the business of lakhs of people. The CTI further added that the lockdown is not the right solution for pollution.Also Read - Opt For Public Transport, Stop Stubble Burning And More: Yogi Govt’s Plan to Curb Air Pollution | Details Here

Issuing a statement, the CTI said that the businessmen of Delhi are not in support of a lockdown amid the wedding season. Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Further, Likely to Breach 'Hazardous' Category Today

Speaking to news agency PTI, Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the traders are worried with the proposed lockdown due to air pollution. He also added that the environmental experts believe that there will be no benefit from it. Also Read - Pollution Crisis: Delhi Air Quality to Remain Very Poor; No Improvement in Sight for Next 3 Days

“The lockdown is not the solution to the problem of pollution and it will not only hurt the economy a lot but will also affect the employment of people in this wedding season,” the CTI said in a statement.

The CTI further added that the wedding season has started and banquet halls, hotels, farm houses, tent houses, employing lakhs of people will be hit if a lockdown is imposed at this time due to air pollution.

Giving further details, Goyal said that 15 lakh traders of Delhi are fully in support of the government on the issue of air pollution and whatever decision it takes, the traders will respect it. He added that the CTI believes that a lockdown should be the last solution to any problem.

(With inputs from PTI)