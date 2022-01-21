New Delhi: As daily COVID-19 cases seem to be stabilising across the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDDMA) allowed private offices to function with 50 per cent staff. “In NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), all private offices shall be allowed to function with upto 50% attendance with immediate effect. They are advised to stagger office timing, presence & quantum of staff. They’re further advised to follow work from home, as far as possible,” read the DDMA order.Also Read - Weekend Curfew Ends In Karnataka, Minister Says Will Bring Back Restrictions If COVID Cases Surge

The DDMA's latest communique comes after Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff. However, L-G Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on lifting weekend curfew and removing odd-even rule for the opening of shops in the markets.

Read full guidelines below:-

Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Baijal seeking withdrawal of the weekend curfew and an odd-even system of opening of shops as the positivity rate registered a dip in the national capital. For the unversed, the weekend curfew in the national capital came into force from January 7 onwards as 17,335 fresh Covid cases were reported in the city — the highest in the last eight months, with the positivity rate increasing to a sharp 17.73 per cent.

However, cases are declining across the city over past few days. On Thursday, Delhi’s single-day cases of coronavirus witnessed a dip after 12,306 people contacted the virus. The case positivity rate of the national capital also reduced to 21.48 per cent from 23.86 per cent on the preceding day.