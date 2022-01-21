New Delhi: Despite the dip in coronavirus cases, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital. Besides, he has also dismissed the recommendation of withdrawing the odd-even rule of opening shops in markets and asked the Kejriwal-led government to ‘maintain status quo’ till Covid-19 situation improves further.Also Read - Delhi Govt Caps COVID Test Rates For Private Labs. Check New Charges Here

“Agreed to 50% attendance in Pvt offices. But suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further”, the L-G office said. Also Read - Zee News Opinion Poll For Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi Emerges As Most Preferred CM Candidate

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the national capital, the Kejriwal government had reimposed weekend curfew (from 10 PM Friday to 5 AM Monday) during which only those involved in essential services and those having an emergency situation were allowed to step out. Also Read - Maharashtra, Karnataka, 4 Others Among 'States of Concern', Centre Rushes Teams To Review Situation

For the unversed, COVID-19 cases in the national capital seem to be declining over the past few days. Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Referring to the decline in cases, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is in control. he also predicted that the city will record 10,500 cases today with a positivity rate of 17 to 18 per cent.

“Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days,” Jain told reporters today.