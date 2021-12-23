New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on Thursday as the national capital saw a sharp rise in Omicron cases. With 65 cases, Maharashtra has logged the maximum number of Omicron infections in the country, followed by Delhi (64), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (21), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).Also Read - PM Modi to Chair COVID-19 Review Meeting as Omicron Spreads to 15 States. Here's What to Expect

What to expect

During the meeting at 11 AM, CM Kejriwal is likely to discuss the preparations regarding a possible third wave of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus with cabinet ministers and officials. The meeting will also see a discussion on hospital beds, medicines and home-isolation measures. "The review meeting will focus on the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines along with isolation wards if needed", a Delhi government official said. Besides, CM Kejriwal might take a decision on additional restrictions to curb the further spread of the 'fast-spreading'Omicron, reports claimed

Gatherings On Christmas, New Year Banned Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.

“As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival-related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi,” the DDMA order read.

However, it allowed restaurants and bars to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are also permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

Coronavirus in Delhi

The national capital logged 125 COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, while no fresh death due to the viral disease was recorded, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Wednesday. The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 14,42,515, while the death count stands at 25,102. Delhi had recorded 134 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent and eight deaths due to the disease on June 22.