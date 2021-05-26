New Delhi: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the Kejriwal government last Sunday extended the Delhi lockdown for the fifth consecutive time by another week. Notably, this time, the Delhi government allowed self-employed people to travel within the national capital without obtaining any e-pass. The Delhi government has extended the lockdown till 31 May, but has relaxed some other restrictions, including modifying the list of people, who can move freely without an e-pass. Also Read - Assam Government Declares Black Fungus As An Epidemic | Details Here

Recently, the Delhi High Court also exempted lawyers from requiring an e-pass to move around freely in Delhi region. Now, they can move freely just by showing their advocate identity card. Here is the complete list of people who can travel without an e-pass in Delhi:

As per the guidelines from the Delhi government, all self-employed people can travel but will have to show valid ID cards when asked. All people engaged in essential services sectors will not need e-pass. However, people employed with food ration shops need an e-pass. All police personnel don’t need e-pass. Those who are travelling to meet the doctor or get the medicines will have to show the doctor’s prescription only. All officials of the Central Government and the affiliated offices and Public Sector Undertakings don’t need e-pass. Pregnant women don’t need e-pass. People going for vaccination drive don’t need e-pass. Media personnel never need e-pass. People travelling to or from airports, railway station, and bus stations also don’t need e-pass.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded 130 COVID-19-related fatalities, the lowest since April 15, while 1,491 new cases were reported as the positivity rate dipped to nearly two-month low of 1.93 per cent. The number of fresh infections in a single day (1,491) is the lowest since March 24, when Delhi had reported 1,254 cases.

The number of deaths reported on Wednesday (130) is the lowest since April 15 when the national capital had witnessed 112 fatalities. The positivity rate of 1.93 per cent is also the lowest since March 27, when it stood at 1.70 per cent, according to the data made available.