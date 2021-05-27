New Delhi: After the Delhi government said that the unlocking process in the national capital will begin from May 31 if the COVID cases continue to decline, the trader organisations on Thursday urged the Kejriwal government top open markets and factories in the national capital from June in restricted manner. As per reports, over 80 per cent of traders in the national capital want the Delhi government to lift the lockdown after June 1 and allow the markets to open with stringent conditions. While some other associations want the lockdown to be extended by one week. The demand from the traders came as markets have started opening up in the neighbouring state of Haryana. Also Read - Uday Kotak: RBI Should Print Money Now & Govt Should Spend 1% of GDP In Cash To Poor

Some of the business organisations such as Confederation of All India Traders (CAT), and Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM) as well as Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Cloth Market have sent their respective drafts to the government so that the risk of infection is minimized in the event of a market reopening.

However, the government is yet to make any decision on the reopening of markets in the national capital.

On the other hand, the Automotive Parts Merchant Association (APMA) has proposed to set a few hours (10 AM to 5 PM ) to open the market. Similarly, there is a demand to restore the metro services as well.

Keeping in view the coronavirus cases, the Delhi government had imposed lockdown on April 20 and it is in force till May 31. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has indicated to allow markets to open from June 1. Since then, market organizations have started to set standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on their experience with the previous unlock process.

Here are some of their proposals: