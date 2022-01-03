New Delhi: With the positivity rate going beyond 6 per cent, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might sound an ‘amber’ alert across the capital under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and impose further restrictions to curb the further spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. Earlier the Delhi government had also issued a yellow alert and clamped several lockdown-like restrictions to break the chain of the transmission.Also Read - Good News! Third Dose Can Give Big Boost To Vaccine Effectiveness Against Omicron, Reveals Study

Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the number of new Covid cases in Delhi has crossed 4,000 with the positivity rate going above 6%. "84 per cent of the Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi in the past 2 days were of the Omicron variant. Delhi is expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals", informed Jain. He also said that some experts have claimed the cases will peak in a week but it's conjecture.

"Though there is a spike in cases but the situation is under control as not many people are developing severe disease or require hospitalisation", the Delhi health minister assured.

Four levels of Graded Response Action Plan

Under the Graded Response Action Plan, there are four levels of colour-coded alerts —Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red. The stage of alert will be based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), the cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week).

While night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the national capital during three stages — Yellow, Amber and Orange, there will be ‘total curfew’ if ‘Red’ alert is sounded.

Restrictions Likely to be Imposed After Amber Alert