New Delhi: As the overall pandemic situation of the national capital has shown an improvement, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Furthermore, the DDMA has decided to reduce night curfew timings by one hour (between 11 pm & 5 am). Moreover, it has also allowed gyms across the city to open.Also Read - Covid Restrictions in Delhi To Be Eased? LG Baijal To Chair Key DDMA Meeting Today

The decision to ease restrictions and open schools comes as the number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital registered a fall of over 60 per cent in the last week. While daily cases count, positivity rate, and several other metrics have shown a downtrend in the past several days, the number of deaths reported here due to Covid, has not abated much in the last few weeks. Also Read - Gujarat Issues Fresh Guidelines For Marriage Functions, Extends Night Curfew Till Feb 11