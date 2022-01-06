New Delhi: A day after the national capital logged 10,665 fresh Covid cases, the biggest single-day spike in nearly eight months, health minister Satyendar Jain claimed that Delhi may witness around 14,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. “Covid cases in Delhi have seen a sharp rise in the past few days. Many more cases have come, today it is going to be near 14,000,” Jain said.Also Read - France Allows COVID-Infected Healthcare Workers To Keep Working. Here's Why

He also claimed that the situation is under control and there is no need for lockdown at the moment. “Delhi is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy”, Jain told reporters, ruling out the possibility of total shutdown. Also Read - To Fight Omicron, US Urges Everyone Starting at Age 12 to Get COVID Boosters

“Currently, the death ratio is 1 in 1,000. The situation is fine as compared to last time. Yesterday we had 9,000 free beds, today it has become 12,000, so our preparations are complete. We are now conducting close to 90,000 tests,” he said. Also Read - How To Recover Fast From COVID? Expert Reveals 2 Key Steps To Take For Swift Recovery

Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate in the city has climbed at 11.88 per cent, the highest in last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded 12.4 per cent positivity rate on May 14.

When asked about the rising number of cases across the city, the health minister asserted that the number of cases is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19. With a 96.71 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 1.58 per cent and the death rate continues at 1.70 per cent.

With 2,239 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,25,938. A total of 11,551 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 3,908.