New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that lockdown in Delhi will continue but he gave relaxations to various sectors to bring the economy on track. The relaxations in Covid-19 curbs come as Delhi witnesses a slump in Coronavirus infections. The lockdown in Delhi, which was to end at 5 AM on Monday, will be extended further but several relaxations will be allowed, Kejriwal said during an online briefing. Kejriwal further announced relaxations for the Delhi metro, private offices, malls, markets. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0: Metro, Private Offices to Function at 50% Capacity, Markets on Odd-even Basis | Major Takeaways From Kejriwal's PC

Check the detailed list of relaxations below:

The Delhi Metro will operate at 50 per cent capacity from June 7 Markets and malls in the national capital will open on an odd-even basis from June 7. They can function between 10 AM to 8 PM. Government and private offices will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent attendance.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said the Delhi government is preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 keeping in mind that 37,000 daily cases may be reported at its peak and making arrangements for beds, ICUs, and medicines. A paediatric task force has been set up to decide the number of beds, ICU facilities, and other equipment needed for children, who are feared to be affected in the third wave, he said.

Delhi is also creating an oxygen storage capacity of 450 MT, purchasing 25 oxygen tankers, and installing 64 small oxygen plants. A team of experts and doctors will prescribe useful medicines and a buffer stock of Covid medicines will be created, he said.