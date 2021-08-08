New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to put into place a graded action plan amid fears of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections, reports NDTV. The step has been taken to deal with any surge in cases in the coming days. The national capital is the first city to enforce such a plan. The action plan, which lays down separate guidelines for four levels of severity that are marked by different colour codes, from Level 1 (yellow) to Level 4 (red), came into effect following a formal order issued by the Delhi government today.Also Read - School Reopening News: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, States Plan to Resume Classes in Coming Week | Complete List Here

The national capital reported 66 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. With the new cases, the tally of viral infection in the city so far has climbed to 14,36,761. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll now stands at 25,066.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one death due to the infection.