Work From Home Order: In a fresh order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday allowed people with disabilities and pregnant women employees of the city government’s departments to work from home. The DDMA said these employees don’t need to attend offices anymore.Also Read - Hong Kong Airport Bans Transit Travellers From 153 Countries, Including India Amid Rising COVID Cases

In the order, the DDMA said considering the health and safety of people, persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending duties related to essential as well as non-essential services in offices of departments, PSUs, corporations, autonomous bodies, local bodies of the Delhi government. Also Read - 20 More People, Including 8 Students, Test Covid Positive At IIT Kharagpur Campus

“Such employees will have regular communication with their offices through mobile phone or email while working from home,” the DDMA order stated. Also Read - EC Extends Ban On Poll Rallies, Roadshows Till Jan 22; Allows Indoor Meetings With 300 In Attendance

Earlier, the DDMA had asked all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home. However, employees associated with essential services may work from their offices.

Earlier this week, the DDMA had included offices of chartered accountants (CAs) and income tax practitioners in the list of ‘exempted category’ permitted to work from their offices amid the rising number of Covid cases in Delhi.

In the order, the DDMA had directed the closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories as coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp rise in the national capital.

The relaxation was granted to CAs and income tax practitioners to work from their offices in consideration of a letter from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance, which requested exemption to them.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent. On Friday, the national capital had reported 24,383 cases with a positivity rate of 30.64 per cent and 34 deaths. On Thursday, the city logged 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.