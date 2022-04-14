New Delhi: The National Capital on Thursday registered 325 fresh cases of Covid-19, a spike of 26 cases compared to Wednesday’s tally. According to the data released by the state health ministry, 224 patients recovered and zero patients succumbed to the virus. Owing to the spike in the cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said it will hold a high-level meeting on April 20 to review the current situation in the national capital.Also Read - Need To Stay Calm But Wearing Of Mask Must Continue: Delhi’s Top Doctor Warns Amid Rising COVID Cases

LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and others will be present in the meeting. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 299 new coronavirus cases, a jump of 48% from the infection tally registered a day ago. On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 202 new Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Will Delhi Impose COVID Restrictions Amid Rise in Cases? DDMA to Review Situation on April 20

The test positivity rate stood at 2.49%. But it has risen from 0.5% a week ago to 2.70% on Monday, reported PTI. The overall Covid-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 18,66,380 and the toll at 26,158. Also Read - Face Mask, Social Distancing: Delhi Issues Advisory to Private Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases

Delhi Issues Advisory to Private Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases

Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory for private schools amid a steady rise in the fresh Covid infections in the national capital region. “In view of this, all the HOS/Manager of the Aided/Unaided Private Recognized Schools in Delhi are hereby advised to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent any such spreading of COVID infection in their respective schools,” said the advisory.

Delhi government advised them to ensure the following measures are emphasised on the school premises