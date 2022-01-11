New Delhi: Amid deteriorating COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference at 12 PM on Tuesday. His address comes as Delhi logged nearly 20,000 cases—19,166 to be specific in the last 24 hours, taking its positivity rate to 25 per cent – the highest since May 5 when it was 26.36 per cent. With the new cases and deaths, the capital’s tally has climbed to 15,68,896, and the death toll to 25,177. The number of active Covid cases has jumped at 65,806, the highest since May 15, when there were 66,295 active Covid cases, as per the Health Department.Also Read - Omicron Vaccine Expected to be Ready By March: Pfizer

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on COVID at 12 noon today. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/42ko7QM6qm — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Also Read - Covid-19 Third Wave: Does India Have Enough Medical Resources To Fight Third Wave Of Coronavirus? Explained

To break the chain of the transmission, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed restaurants and hotel to remain shut for dine-in options. However, takeaways will be allowed. The DDMA meeting decided that the restrictions will be tightened further in the national capital amidst the spike in Covid-19 cases, but there will be no lockdown for now. Also Read - COVID-19: As Cases Sour In India, Mumbai, Delhi Register Slight Dip In Fresh Infections

Here are the LIVE Updates