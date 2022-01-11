New Delhi: Amid deteriorating COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference at 12 PM on Tuesday. His address comes as Delhi logged nearly 20,000 cases—19,166 to be specific in the last 24 hours, taking its positivity rate to 25 per cent – the highest since May 5 when it was 26.36 per cent. With the new cases and deaths, the capital’s tally has climbed to 15,68,896, and the death toll to 25,177. The number of active Covid cases has jumped at 65,806, the highest since May 15, when there were 66,295 active Covid cases, as per the Health Department.Also Read - Omicron Vaccine Expected to be Ready By March: Pfizer
Here are the LIVE Updates
- Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, after chairing the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) tweeted, “In view of the increase in positive cases, it has been decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow ‘take away’ facility only. Only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to operate.”
- Besides, the health department has been advised to make adequate arrangements for the additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts, including those in the population between 15 and 18 years.
- “After detailed discussion with experts it was advised to adhere to the strategy of Test, Track & Treat with emphasis on enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour to contain the spread of infection,” Baijal further tweeted.
- The LG also emphasised the extra vigilance and importance of strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.