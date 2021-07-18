New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market until further orders for ‘grossly’ violating Covid norms amid the ongoing pandemic, according to official orders issued on Saturday. The orders were issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram. In an inspection conducted by him on Saturday, he found that the market was “extremely crowded with COVID-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all”Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Huge Crowd Seen at Sarojini Market Moments After Lockdown Curbs Eased | WATCH

‘…various directions have been issued from time to with regards to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New Delhi DDMA minutes of meeting No.SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated 9th July 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions,’ the order read.

In order to prevent it from becoming a Covid super spreader, the Export Market at Sarojini Nagar shall remain closed from Sunday (July 18) till further orders, it noted.

Delhi government orders the closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market until further orders for violating Covid norms; market associations of Sarojini Nagar call a meeting today — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The order mentioned that market associations have failed to comply with the directions issued in July 9 meeting with them. The order noted that all precautions need to be mandatorily followed even if Covid-19 cases are declining.

Prior to this, Sabzi Mandi located at P2-Block, Sultanpuri, Delhi was shut closed with immediate effect till July 16, for gross violation of COVID-19 norms.

It must be noted that several Delhi markets, including Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar have been shut for overcrowding and flouting COVID norms in the past few days, raising alarm in view of the possible third wave,

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.

The national capital recorded 59 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.