New Delhi: As Coronavirus cases are rising exponentially in Delhi, traders bodies in the capital have decided on a self-imposed lockdown from today onwards. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), leaders of wholesale and retail trade associations Delhi held a virtual meeting before announcing the decision.

“Looking at the unprecedented #COVID19 Crisis in Delhi,many prominent markets led by Chandni Chowk have decided on a self imposed #lockdown from tomorrow, after a VC of 150 trade leaders was held today. Several markets to decide tomorrow. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @HardeepSPuri,” CAIT tweeted.

Domestic traders’ body CAIT had Thursday asked the Delhi government to impose a complete lockdown for at least 10 days to control coronavirus infections but at the same time ensure movement of vehicles carrying essential goods for the people.

The traders’ body had said that people engaged in essential services should get e-passes on time and that the government should ensure smooth movement of vehicles at borders.

“The time has come to take a strong step in order to curb the rapid outbreak and a complete lockdown for at least 10 days in order to break the chain seems the right thing to do,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal had said.

“It is very important to break the chain and for that it is very important to put a complete lock down for at least 10 days in Delhi. Traders of Delhi stand with the government and will continue supplies of essential commodities uninterruptedly,” he had added.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. Authorities reported 161 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the fresh cases, the national capital’s cumulative tally has risen to 8,53,460. The death toll stands at 12,121, according to the latest bulletin.