New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to extend the weekend lockdown as the national capital continues to record a massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases, reports NDTV quoting sources. The decision is expected to be announced after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s meeting with top officials over the COVID situation tomorrow. Nearly 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi on Sunday and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in a 24-hour period, the CM said. Also Read - Kejriwal Asks Centre For More Beds As Delhi Records 25,000 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 30%

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Delhi would remain shut this weekend to “break the chain of transmission”. Auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas would be shut down and movie theatres would be allowed with a third of their capacity on weekdays, Kejriwal had said, announcing other restrictions. Also Read - Delhi Likely to Face Water Shortage For a Week. Here's Why

“The situation is very serious and worrisome. Cases have gone up really fast. That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago. But the speed at which this corona is growing, no one knows where its peak will be,” he said in a virtual address.

Kejriwal said the national capital had been experiencing shortages of hospital beds, drugs and medical oxygen. “Any health infrastructure has limitations. The government is trying its best to increase the number of beds. I hope that we will be able to add 6,000 more beds in the next two to four days,” he added.