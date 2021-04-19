New Delhi: As soon as the Delhi government imposed a week-long lockdown from 10 PM on Monday, a huge mob of passengers surrounded bus stations to flee the national capital and return to their hometowns. Bus stands at Anand Vihar and Kaushambi of Delhi and UP were once again abuzz with migrant labourers, who are fleeing from the city fearing that the shutdown of public transport could force them to walk hundreds of kilometres, a scene reminiscent of the pandemic last year. Also Read - Karnataka Panchayat Elections Postponed, Big Decision on Lockdown-like Restrictions Expected Today

The spike in Covid cases has cast a shadow on businesses with migrant labourers bearing the brunt of the curbs and restrictions put in place by the various governments. Also Read - Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Quarantines Self

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a press briefing today appealed to migrant workers to remain in the national capital and told them the present lockdown was a ‘short’ one. He promised that the Delhi government will take care of the migrant workers through this crisis. Also Read - Night Curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar Extended Till April 30

Despite his reassurance, hundreds of people including children and the elderly queued up at these bus stations today with their belongings to head home leaving their jobs and employment back in the city.

Sweating in the scorching sun, they were seen waiting for the transport for their destination. Losing bread seems easier for these migrants than the fear of walking hundreds of kilometres.

Manoj, a migrant labourer waiting for a bus at the bus stand, told IANS, “I am going to the village due to the lockdown, how can the poor man give room rent without job? The company will be closed. From where will I earn money to feed my family? Last year I paid 4 months rent from my own pocket. i have small children, I will not come back now.”

Prem Sagar, another migrant labourer told IANS, “I am going to my village. After the lockdown, work will be stopped, then how will I earn? I will come back after the lockdown is over and work starts.”

Like them, many others from various parts of Delhi and Ghaziabad are heading to the bus stands from where they will catch a bus to their villages. However, this time corona fear is not in their mind, the only ting which is uppermost in their mind is how to reach home witout walking on foot.

