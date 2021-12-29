Omicron: Delhi, on Wednesday, reported a major spike in the covid cases. According to the data released by the state health ministry, the national capital reported 923 fresh cases of coronavirus with positivity rate over 1%. According to Delhi government’s action plan, the city will enter the next phase of restrictions if the test positivity rate remains over 1 per cent for two consecutive days, or 3,500 new cases in a week, or average oxygen bed occupancy remaining over 700 over the course of a week.Also Read - India vs South Africa 1st Test: India Aiming Big Win as Proteas Depend on Defiance and Rain

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already imposed night curfew besides other restrictions. Delhi has four level of alerts, Level-1 (Yellow), Level-2 (Amber), Level 3 (Orange) and Level 4 (Red). Currently, the city is under Level-1 curbs, under which several restrictions have been place on restaurants, bars, hotel, metro and buses.

According to the government's plan if the case positivity rate crosses 1% for two consecutive days, Level-2 restrictions will kick-in Delhi. The next level of alerts is amber, which may kick in if the positivity rate remains at 1% for one more day.

Here are the restrictions which will be imposed under level 2:

Shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 am to 6 pm.

Schools, colleges, sports complexes, cinema halls, spas, banquet and marriage halls will be closed.

Restaurants and bars will be closed.

Home delivery or takeaway is allowed.

Private offices are allowed to function with 50% of staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

Delhi Metro will run at 33% of its seating capacity. No standing passengers will be allowed.

Auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers.

Busses will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Funeral gathering: Allowed with up to 20 persons

Marriage: Allowed with up to 20 people. Marriages can take place only in court and at home.

It is important to note that stricter restrictions under the orange alert will implemented if test positivity remains over 2 per cent for two straight days. It will also be sounded if the city records 9,000 cases over a week’s time or the average occupancy of oxygen hospital beds remains 1,000 for seven consecutive days.