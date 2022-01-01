Delhi Lockdown News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the government will review the COVID situation and then will take steps on imposing further restrictions. However, he added that the hospital admissions are less at the moment despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases. It must be noted that Delhi on Friday reported 1,796 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.44 per cent and zero death.Also Read - What Is Florona, First Detected In Israel, What Are Its Symptoms | All You Need To Know

Speaking to reports, Jain added that the coronavirus is spreading fast but the good part is that there are no serious cases in the national capital at the moment.

"We have put the restrictions in place. In other states, only night curfew has been imposed. But in Delhi, we have shut down schools, multiplexes, etc," Jain was quoted as saying by PTI.

Taking preventive measures, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had earlier this week imposed curbs in Delhi under the yellow alert’ and said the restrictions would continue for the time being and authorities would monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs.

The DDMA had on Tuesday declared a yellow alert’ under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

The GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) for designated four levels of alerts.

The timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has been extended by an hour and it began at 10 PM. The night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will remain in force till further orders, stated the order issued by the DDMA.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses too will ply at 50 per cent of capacity with exempted category passengers, says the GRAP.