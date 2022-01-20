Delhi Lockdown Latest News Today: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the proactive measures taken by the Kejriwal government led to the fall in COVID cases in the national capital. Talking about easing COVID restrictions, he said for the decision on easing curbs, will have to monitor the situation first.Also Read - India Logs Highest Single-Day Spike Of Over 3.17 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In 8 Months

"Seems the peak of third Covid wave gone past in Delhi after record single-day rise of 28K cases, 30% positivity rate," Jain added.

Proactive measures led to fall in cases; for decision on easing curbs, will have to monitor situation first: Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2022

However, he added that the Covid wave peak in Delhi may have gone, but still can’t say all are out of danger zone and all need to watch the trend.

On Wednesday, Satyendar Jain had said that Delhi’s positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent but it is not low enough to ease the restrictions in the national capital.

“The Covid positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent in Delhi. The rate should be half of it. We will monitor the situation for three to four days,” the minister said on reviewing the curbs in the city.

He had also said that the city is likely to see around 13,000 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of around 24 per cent.

It must be noted that Delhi had logged 11,684 Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 22.47 per cent. It saw 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

The health minister further added that Delhi had been conducting 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests daily for the last six months.

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent.

About the Covid beds occupancy in the city, Jain said that there is not much occupancy in hospitals and beds are lying vacant. He said that around 13,000 beds are still unoccupied in the city.

“We have released around 15,600 Covid beds in the city out of the total 37,000 prepared beds. But only 17 per cent of total released beds are occupied in Delhi’s hospitals,” Jain said.

Calling weekend curfew “successful” in curbing the COVID cases, Satyendar Jain on Sunday had said the infections are declining but a close tab is being kept on the cases, and restrictions will be reviewed only after monitoring the pandemic situation for three to four days.