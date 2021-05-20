New Delhi: As the number of active COVID cases going down in the national capital, it is being speculated that the lockdown in Delhi will be lifted anytime soon. Delhi on Thursday recorded 3,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 233 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 5.5 per cent. However, responding to speculations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government will take a call on lifting the lockdown over the weekend. He also added that he will have a discussion with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the matter. Also Read - Black Fungus: Kejriwal Asks Doctors To Use Steroids In Controlled Amount, Urges Centre to Provide Medicines

"Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will tell you," Kejriwal said on Thursday evening.

Notably, the lockdown in Delhi was declared last month as the Covid cases started an upward trend and reached numbers that left the healthcare system in a shambles with the shortage of oxygen, beds, drugs and in some cases, healthcare workers.

In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, the national capital has been under one of the toughest lockdowns that allowed only essential services. Even the metro services were shut down as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday, the lockdown in Delhi was extended for another week and it will be in place till May 24. Essential services, including plumbing and electrician services, will continue to function. Essential workers in government offices (reduced capacity) will also be allowed to travel. However, the Delhi metro, meanwhile, will also remain shut.

A number of health experts, including ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, have attributed the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the Delhi government behind the decline in cases.

“Delhi has been recovering at a good speed. The number of cases are on steady decline. But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days,” Kejriwal had said last week while extending the lockdown. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths.