New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are fast declining in the national capital, there were speculations that the lockdown in Delhi will be withdrawn anytime soon. Notably, the extended lockdown in Delhi is coming to an end at 5 AM on May 24. However, responding to the media reports, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he will discuss the matter with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the weekend. As of now, Delhi’s case positivity rate has come down significantly from a record high of 36 per cent during the last week of April, to approximately 5 per cent now. The improvement in the situation in the national capital can largely be attributed to the lockdown measures taken by the Delhi government. Also Read - Bihar Declares Black Fungus as an Epidemic After Reporting 117 Cases

Decision on lockdown extension today: “I will talk to the Lt Governor this weekend. We will let you know whatever discussion and decision happens,” Kejriwal had said on Thursday. Kejriwal said his government was making preparations to ensure that the problems and shortcomings faced by people during the second wave are not repeated in case of a third wave. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Extends Partial Corona Curfew Till May 31 | Check What Services Allowed

Lockdown was imposed on April 19 in the national capital after night and weekend curfews which was imposed to check sharply rising numbers of COVID cases and fatalities under the second wave. The positive cases in the city peaked to over 28,000 while positivity rate of more than 36 per cent was recorded during this period. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: CBSE Likely To Hold Class 12 Exam Only For Major Subjects, Proposes 2 Options To Education Ministry

Lockdown likely to be extended: However, official sources told news agency PTI that the Delhi government is likely to extend the ongoing lockdown by another week, although the Covid situation is improving in the city with less number of cases and declining positivity rate in the past few days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown on April 19 which was later extended multiple times, lastly on May 16.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that even though the less number of cases are being reported in the city, this does not mean the threat of coronavirus has been averted. “We have to take all the steps to safeguard against coronavirus,” he had said.

“The ongoing second wave has been very fatal and there are little chances that lockdown will be relaxed. It is highly likely that another weeklong extension will be announced by the government,” the sources said.

Survey favours lockdown extension: According to a survey conducted by the community platform LocalCircles, 68 per cent respondents from Delhi favoured a weeklong extension of the lockdown. The percentage of respondents favouring lockdown extension was 85 per cent in the last two weeks.

Speaking to PTI, Brijesh Goyal, the chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry(CTI), said the opinion of traders was divided over extension of the lockdown as revealed in a survey conducted by it. “Fifty per cent traders of Delhi are in favour of extending the lockdown for another one week and the remaining 50 per cent supported opening the city,” he said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,260 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 1, and 182 fatalities with the positivity rate slipping to 3.58 per cent. Delhi had recorded 3,846 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday, 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, and 3,009 cases and 252 deaths on Friday.