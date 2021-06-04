Delhi Unlock Guidelines: As there is constant demand from traders and residents to unlock the national capital in the wake of decreasing cases of coronavirus, the Delhi government, as per media reports, said on Friday that a decision in this regard will be taken this weekend in the meeting with the DDMA. After nearly two months, the Delhi government has started the unlock process with the reopening of factories and construction activities. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the national capital will be unlocked in a phased manner. Also Read - Punjab's U-turn on Sale of Vaccines to Private Hospitals After Opposition's Scam Allegations

However, in the next phase of unlocking, it is expected that the Delhi metro services will resume in a staggered manner. Notably, the next phase of unlocking will start from June 7. Also Read - Viral Video: Over 20 Rhinos 'Chilling' at Kaziranga National Park During Lockdown | Watch

The development comes as there has been a steady decrease in COVID cases in the national capital over the past few weeks. The positivity rate in the capital has come down to less than 1% and the number of cases registered daily has also come down drastically. Also Read - Delhi Unlock Begins, Markets May Open Soon as Covid Positivity Rate Dips

Earlier, Kejriwal had mentioned that the unlock process in Delhi will start only if the positivity rate falls below 1% in the national capital.

On the other hand, the migrant workers have started returning to Delhi in search of employment as the cases are decreasing slowly. They are hopeful of resuming normal life again as the permission has already been granted by the Delhi government to begin construction work and open factories in the national capital.

A large number of migrant workers have started coming back from their native villages in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states at two of the busiest bus terminals — Delhi’s Anand Vihar and Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi bus terminal.

Moreover, a number of companies have also started resuming operations and the contractors working for the company are calling the migrant workers back to work.

During the last 24 hours, 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases have been reported across the country while 2,713 patients have died. There are many states where the lockdown has been extended owing to rising cases of Covid-19 infections.