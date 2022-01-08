Delhi Weekend Curfew Latest Update Today: As the weekend curfew in the national capital came into force on Friday night, the migrant workers working in Delhi are in panic that another lockdown could be imposed in the wake of rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus. Worst hit by the previous lockdown, the daily wagers fear that they will again suffer loss of livelihood. They also fear that another round of lockdown could push them into a severe financial crisis from which they might never recover.Also Read - IWPA Writes To PM Modi, Requests For Alternative Mode of Assessment For University And Board Exams

It must be noted that Delhi has already announced weekend and night curfews, among other restrictions to check crowding due to the increase in COVID cases. The weekend curfew has been imposed from 10 PM on Friday till 5 AM on Monday.

The national capital on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a migrant labourer in Karaval Nagar said that her is not worried about contracting the virus and added that the poor never get it. She also added that she is more worried that if there is another lockdown, she will not survive a financial crunch.

And it is not just Delhi, but the restrictions are also in place in neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that share borders with the national capital.

However, the Delhi government has not imposed any lockdown so far and most businesses and activities, including those involving migrants workers, are working by complying with Covid protocols.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that there is no plan to impose lockdown and the construction work will continue as usual and also added that there is no reason for labourers and migrant workers to be concerned.

However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including ‘total curfew’, under the Graded Response Action plan. The agenda of the meeting include review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, discussion on implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and review of vaccination programme.