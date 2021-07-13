New Delhi: Another Delhi market has been closed by the authorities on Tuesday. Sabzi Mandi located at P2-Block, Sultanpuri, Delhi to be closed with immediate effect till 16th July, for gross violation of COVID-19 norms, an order read.Also Read - Covid Guidelines Violation: Central Delhi's This Market Closes Down For Violating Unlock Guidelines

Over the past few days, several Delhi markets, including Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar have been closed for overcrowding and flouting COVID norms. A huge crowd was also seen at the popular Sarojini Nagar market over the weekend, raising alarms of a possible third wave.

Earlier on Sunday, Sadar bazaar was partially shut for three days due to overcrowding and violation of physical distancing norms. The Delhi government had previously ordered a shut down of Lajpat Nagar market and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar for violation of COVID-19 norms.

