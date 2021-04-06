New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30. The strict measure to impose night curfew comes as the national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096. The decision has been taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Also Read - Delhi Night Curfew: Who Needs E-Pass, Who Is Exempted & How To Get E Pass In Delhi

Issuing an order in this regard, the Delhi government stated that buses, Delhi metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew. However, it said that the departments providing essential services will remain exempt from the night curfew. The order from the Delhi government is applicable to movement of people and not essential goods and services.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements," the Delhi government said in its order.

However, the Delhi government said during the night curfew hours, traffic movement would not be stopped and those going for vaccinations will be allowed with an e-pass.

Moreover, people involved in essential services and retailers who need to travel hours for ration, grocery stocks, vegetables, milk and medicines will also be allowed with similar passes. So will journalists of the print and electronic media, the order stated.

Also, private doctors, nurses and other medical staff would be allowed movement with ID cards during the night curfew. However, exceptions will be made for pregnant women and those needing treatment during the night curfew.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. “As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation,” the chief minister had said in a press briefing.