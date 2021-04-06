New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi government might impose night curfew in the national capital soon. An official source told news agency PTI that a proposal in this regard has been sent to Chief Minister Kejriwal and it is under consideration by the Delhi government. “A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 PM to 5 AM,” a senior government official said. Also Read - Breaking News Live April 6, 2021: Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.7 Strikes Assam's Tinsukia

The development comes at a time when the national capital on Monday recorded a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths.

No lockdown in Delhi yet: Earlier, the Kejriwal government had said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet. He had also said any decision related to lockdown or night curfew will be taken after due consultation with the people of the national capital. "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the chief minister had said in a press briefing.

Face mask must for drivers and conductors: On the other hand, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said an enforcement drive will be launched to ensure that drivers and conductors in public transport buses wear face masks while on duty. He also said that no stringent step was under consideration regarding capping the number of passengers in public transport buses.

Public transport buses did not ply on Delhi roads during the coronavirus-induced lockdown due to surge in cases last year. The service was resumed in May 2020, with passengers allowed to sit on alternate seats. However, he said that bus drivers and conductors found without face masks will be challaned and necessary action will be taken against them.

Corona cases in Delhi: The national capital on Monday recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096. The case positivity rate also rose to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

In the meantime, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that testing capacity has been ramped up and micro-containment zones being set up in areas where two or more cases are getting reported.

(With inputs from PTI)