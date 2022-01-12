Delhi Lockdown News Today: Days after imposing night curfew and weekend curfew in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday issued a fresh clarification saying the e-passes issued for movement connected to “essential goods and services” or “exempted category”, shall be valid during the entire duration of imposition of weekend and night curfew in view of Covid cases.Also Read - Govt Issues New Discharge Policy for Mild, Moderate Covid-19 Patients | Deets Inside

“As per the previous orders, movement of the individuals for the activities specified as ‘Essential goods and Services’ or ‘Exempted category’ as prescribed in DDMA order have been allowed for movement during night curfew and weekend curfew with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy) only,” DDMA said in an official order. Also Read - COVID Virus Starts Losing Ability To Infect Within 5 Minutes In Air: Study

Full guidelines here: Also Read - Should Ban on Elections Rallies be Extended Amid COVID Cases? Govt Says Will Coordinate With EC Soon

The DDMA further added that in this context, it is clarified that e-pass possessed by a person on or after January 4 ( from the date of issuance of DDMA order) for movement connected to ‘Essential goods and services’ or ‘Exempted category’, shall be valid during the entire period of imposition of night curfew and weekend curfew.

The guidelines from the DDMA comes as the national capital witnessed a major spike in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the number of hospital admissions in the national capital due to Covid-19 has stabilised over the last five days, indicating that the current wave of the pandemic may have peaked. He further added that Delhi is expected to report 25,000 cases on Wednesday.

It must be noted that the national capital Delhi on Tuesday logged 21,259 new Covid-19 cases. It reported 23 Covid fatalities on Tuesday, and has already recorded 93 fatalities in the first 11 days of the month.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said it has taken action against 4,434 people for not wearing masks in public or work places. The official data stated that till Monday , over 4,434 people were challaned for violation of masks, 107 for not maintaining social distancing, 17 people for spitting in public places and two for consumption of liquor or tobacco items in public places in the city’s 11 districts.

The highest violation for mask was recorded in southeast district at 780, followed by east with 730 instances, north with 583, and southwest with 559 instances of violations. At 156, the lowest violations were recorded in New Delhi district, it said.

Earlier during the weekend curfew, authorities issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of COVID guidelines.

During the two-day curfew, it lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and issued 3,156 challans.

The move comes as Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (revenue) to strictly ensure compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in line with the latest guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials had earlier said.