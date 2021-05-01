New Delhi: Looking at the double crisis of oxygen shortage and rising cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended the lockdown in Delhi for another week. The Delhi lockdown was supposed to end at 5 AM on Monday. The Delhi lockdown extension news was announced by Chief Minister Kejriwal himself on Twitter. Due to rising cases of coronavirus, the national capital has been under complete lockdown since April 19 to contain a fresh wave of infections. “Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Also Read - Kayaking, Canoeing Teams to Miss Olympic Qualifiers

Notably, this is the second extension of the lockdown in the national capital by Kejriwal government. Last Sunday, he had announced the first lockdown in Delhi, saying “Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc in the city. Public opinion is lockdown should increase. So it is being extended for one week.” Also Read - Delhi Lockdown News: Shutdown Extended by One Week Amid Rising COVID Cases

The development comes at a time when the national capital recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in 24 hours – the 13th straight day with more than 20,000 cases per day. However, Delhi’s active caseload is now nearly one lakh – more than double the previous high of around 44,000 recorded in mid-November last year. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi May be Extended by a Week; Kejriwal Likely to Make Announcement Tomorrow

As the lockdown in Delhi has once again extended, here’s what will remain open and what will remain closed in the national capital:

1) Takeaway service, home delivery of food and essential items will remain open.

2) Public gatherings and public events will remain prohibited.

3) Groceries, dairies, shops selling fruits and vegetables, bakeries, and confectionaries shall remain open.

4) Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, print and electronic media, telecommunication internet, broadcasting, IT and cable-related services and e-commerce delivery services are allowed to function.

5) Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets shall also remain open.