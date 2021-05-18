New Delhi: In the wake of the deaths caused by the second wave of the coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced compensation for the families that have had a death due to the COVID pandemic. “Every family that has had a death due to COVID-19 among them, will be given Rs 50,000 each as ex-gratia,” Kejriwal said in a statement. Also Read - COVID Affected 1.8 Per Cent of Total Population, 199 Districts Showing Continued Decline in Cases: Govt

He also added that children whose both parents died either due to COVID-19 or with one parent already dead and the one succumbing to COVID now will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education, he said.

The Delhi chief minister also added that families where the breadwinner died, will be given Rs 2500 monthly pension besides the ex-gratia. "If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies, it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents," Kejriwal stated.

Last week, the Delhi government had announced to provide free education to kids who have lost their parents to Covid-19. Along with providing free education, the government had also said to bear the necessary expenditure for the upbringing of those children.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal through said, “There are many children whose both parents have died, the Delhi government will bear all the expenses for the education and upbringing of those children. The Delhi government will also take care of the elders who lost their young ones.”

The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 cases, lowest since April 5, and 265 fatalities on Tuesday while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89 per cent. Notably, this is the second day on the trot that the number of cases has remained below 5,000.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily over the past few days. Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost now.