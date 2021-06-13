Delhi unlock 3: As Coronavirus cases are declining in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced further relaxations to ease the ongoing lockdown-like curbs in the city and restart the economy in a graded manner. Kejriwal has permitted the opening of shops, markets, and malls completely from tomorrow. Further, restaurants can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. Religious places can reopen but no visitors will be allowed. “After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued,” Arvind Kejriwal announced. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 3.0 LIVE: 50% Sitting in Restaurants Allowed, All Markets to Reopen From Tomorrow, Announces CM Kejriwal

The decision to fully open markets and malls will be reviewed within a week. If cases show an increase, then the earlier restrictions may come back. “We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi lockdown: Here’s what will remain prohibited

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes

social, entertainment, political, religious gatherings

Swimming pools, sports complex, cinema halls

Amusement, water parks

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes

Public parks, garden

Delhi unlock: What’s permitted

Essential services have been permitted.

Private offices can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm but have to follow strict covid protocol.

Restaurants can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

50% capacity allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing.

Religious places to be opened but no visitors allowed.

Weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone.

Weddings not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people.

Only 20 people allowed at funerals.

In govt offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest.

Delhi on Saturday reported 213 new Covid cases, the lowest since March 1 when 175 people were found Covid positive in the national capital, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. With 28 more fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi’s overall Covid death toll mounted to 24,800, according to the bulletin.