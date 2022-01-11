New Delhi: Hours after the District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) announced that all private offices will be closed exempting a few owing to rising covid cases in the national capital, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has suggested that the DDMA must reconsider its decision and allow 50 per cent employees to work maintaining social distancing. “Over 3 lakh offices in Delhi conducting business provide employment to lakhs of people. This order will have adverse impact on businesses of Delhi and employment of these people. Request you to reconsider the order,” CAIT said in a press release.Also Read - India's Retail Trade Loses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in 100 Days

"Instead of closure, 50% of employees are allowed to maintain mandatory social distances and work in compliance with safety protocols. I am anxious for a vacation to suggest that it is appropriate if it is done. " CAIT also mentioned the limitations of remote work styles and added, "Working at home can only be maintained if the office is fully digital. Traders working through the office and not in digital mode There are many."

Over 3 lakh offices in Delhi conducting business provide employment to lakhs of people. This order will have adverse impact on businesses of Delhi and employment of these people. Request you to reconsider the order: Confederation of All India Traders on closure of private offices pic.twitter.com/MYwcvnspYD — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Delhi orders WFH for private offices, closure of restaurants and bars

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars, and asked private offices, except those engaged in essential services, to shift to work from home (WFH) mode amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The exempted category of private offices includes banks, insurance, mediclaim, and pharmaceutical firms, among a few others. The DDMA warned of action including under the Disaster Management Act and fines in case anyone is found violating the order. It has asked authorities to ensure compliance with the order.

“DDMA also prohibits / restricts the following additional activities in the area of ​​NCT in Delhi (outside the containment zone) and directs them to take effect immediately until further orders are given.” Exemption Category “. The practice of working from home shall be followed. (Ii) All restaurants and bars will be closed. However, restaurants are only allowed home delivery / takeaway food, “read the DDMA notice.