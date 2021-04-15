New Delhi: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi government is likely to impose weekend curfew in the national capital anytime soon. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will make things clear when he will address a press conference at 1 PM today. At present, Kejriwal is holding a crucial meet with Lt Governor Anil Baijal regarding the coronavirus situation in the UT. Also Read - Centre Working on Fresh Economic Package to Address 2nd Wave of Coronavirus: Report

The development comes as the national capital on Wednesday recorded the biggest single-day jump in its COVID-19 tally with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that COVID-19 cases are rising very rapidly in the national capital but "there is no slowdown". The minister, however, had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution to the situation, and advised people to step out only if urgent, avoid gatherings, wear masks and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

During the meeting, Lieutenant Governor Baijal and Chief Minister Kejriwal are expected to discuss staggered opening of shops and weekly markets, and restricted number of passengers in public transport among other measures.

Also, the timing of night curfew will be discussed. Last week, the AAP government had imposed night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30.

The Delhi Chief Minister also had last week said that lockdown is no solution to slow the spread of coronavirus cases, and that it would be imposed in Delhi only if the “hospital system collapses”.