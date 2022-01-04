New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus and Omicron cases across the national capital, more restrictions are likely to be imposed in the city to break the chain of transmission. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be held today under the chairmanship of L-G Anil Baijal wherein a decision regarding more restrictions are expected to be taken. The meeting comes a day after the city added 4,099 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate jumping to 6.46 percent in the past 24 hours. Earlier on December 29, the DDMA had decided that Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the ‘yellow alert’ would continue in view of a low number of hospitalisations.Also Read - Omicron Upends Return to US Schools and Workplaces

However, as per Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi has reached the stage of Level 4 (red alert) restrictions that stipulates the closure of most activities and total curfew. The 'red alert', as per GRAP, comes into force after the positivity rate stays above 5 percent for two consecutive days.