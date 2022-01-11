New Delhi: With the national capital witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain asserted that the city is expected to hit a peak ‘definitely this week’. He made the remarks after the city saw nearly 20,000 cases —19,166 to be specific, with a positivity rate of 25 per cent. Reports claimed that every fourth person undergoing a test in the city is turning out Covid positive.Also Read - Work From Home Ordered For Private Offices in Delhi: Full List of Those Exempted Under New Guidelines

Speaking to NDTV, Jain said that cases would start dropping after the peak. "The peak has already arrived or will come in a day or two. It (peak) will happen this week definitely. Cases should start falling after that", the portal quoted the minister as saying.

On being asked if the Delhi government would contemplate imposing more restrictions, Jain said that it can not be ruled out and the government may enforce another curfew to remind people to adhere to COVID protocol. Besides, Delhi government sources also informed that restrictions including a proposal to shut metros, buses were being planned to curb cases.

‘Rate at Which COVID Spread Slowed Down’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kejriwal, while addressing a presser said that the rate at which Covid-19 infection was spreading in the city has slowed down in the past few days.

“Covid-19 cases are on rise in Delhi as well as the rest of the country but it has been observed that the rate at which infection was spreading earlier has slowed down which is a good news. I hope that this trend will continue and soon Covid-19 positivity rate will fall further”, he stated earlier in the day.

DDMA Fresh Guidelines

On the other hand, to break the chain of transmission, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all the private offices, barring those under exempted categories in the national capital, to switch to work from home.

“All private offices, except those which are falling under the ‘Exempted Category’ as prescribed in DDMA’s GRAP order dated 08.08.21. The practice of work from home shall be followed,” the order read.

The exempted categories include healthcare workers, those involved in essential services, media persons, judges and judicial officers, staff in the offices of diplomats of various countries.