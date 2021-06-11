Delhi Lockdown Extension Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases are declining slowly across the national capital, the Kejriwal government is expected to give more relaxation in the next phase of unlocking. However, reports suggest that the Delhi Chief Minister will hold a crucial meet with the officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ( DDMA) on Saturday where he may make a major announcement regarding the same. Also Read - 5 Best Places For Weekend Getaways From Delhi Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Kejriwal government has unlocked the national capital in two phases so far and has extended the lockdown till June 14. CM Kejriwal had on June 1 announced Unlock 1 under which he permitted construction activities and factories to resume, keeping in mind the condition of labourers and migrant workers. Then in Unlock 2, the markets and offices were opened last week. Along with this, Delhi Metro also started operation at 50% capacity. Also Read - Chandigarh Imposes Curfew For 2 Days From June 13, Essential Shops to Remain Open

If reports are to be believed, more relaxations are likely to be announced along with the reopening of bars, gyms, salons and cinema halls in Unlock-3. The wedding ceremonies in public places may also remain prohibited under the Delhi Unlock 3.0. However, no official word regarding what activities will be allowed have been made by the authorities. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State Eases Curbs, Allows Liquor Shops to Open Till 5 PM in 27 Districts

What’s not open in Delhi now?

Weekly shops Gyms Restaurants for dining Cinema Halls Salons Spas Bars Educational Institutions, Coaching Centers Parks Gardens Weddings in public places

What’s open now in Delhi?

Delhi Transport Corporation buses with 50 per cent capacity Liquor Shops (Odd-Even basis) Government and private offices with 50 per cent capacity Delhi Metro with 50 per cent capacity Essential Goods shops (All Days) Restaurants only for takeaways Market and Market Complex (Odd-Even basis) Shopping malls (Odd-Even)

On June 11, the national capital recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly three months, and 24 more deaths, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.31 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,772.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths. On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.