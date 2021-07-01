Delhi Unlock Latest News: Giving huge relief to the hospitality sector, the Delhi government on Thursday waived the two-month of a licence fee of bars in hotels and restaurants that were closed due to restrictions that were imposed in the national capital during the second wave of coronavirus. Also Read - International Flights: Air Bubble Agreement Between India And Qatar Extended For July 2021 Under Vande Bharat Mission

"Considering the impact of COVID-19 and lockdown on hotels and restaurants in Delhi, the competent authority in view of the provision of Rule 49 of Delhi Excise Rules 2010, has decided that the lockdown period (April 16 to June 20) may be treated as deemed cancellation of licences," the Excise Department issued an order.

It is believed that the move from the Delhi government will help hotels, restaurants, guest houses, motels and clubs in the city that serve liquor in saving money ranging from a few thousand to lakhs of rupees.

Earlier, the Excise Department also had extended the last date of payment of the licence fee for the second quarter from June 30 to July 31. The order will benefit licence holders of L-15/L-15 F, L-16/L-16F, L-17/L-17F, L-18/L-18F, L-19/L-19F, L-20/L-20F, L-28/L-28F, L-29/L-29 F.

Moreover, the department has also directed the licensees to pay the remaining balance amount of the licence fee of the second quarter (after adjustment) by July 31, failing which double the amount of the quarterly fee will be charged.

The Excise Department had last month directed the licence holders to pay the fee for extension of their excise licence from July 1 to September 30.

Accordingly, the licence fee paid by the licensees for the first quarter of 2021-22 may be adjusted towards the second quarter (July 1 to September 30), it said.

The national capital went into a phase of lockdown when it was affected by the second wave of COVID-19 infections. All bars in the hotels and restaurants were closed from April 16 to June 20 following an order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

