Delhi Unlock Latest News: Saying that they have suffered a severe loss due to the lockdown, the gym associations on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to waive fixed electricity rental charges for the next six months. They have written a letter to Kejriwal government and said that they have received electricity bills with fixed charges for the last few months even though the gyms were closed during this time due to the lockdown. This electricity bill has added to their woes during this pandemic time, they said in the letter.

Granting their request, the Kejriwal government had on June 28 allowed the gyms to reopen after a months-long closure due to the pandemic. The Delhi government has allowed them to open at 50 per cent capacity at present.

"Gyms have been closed for almost two-and-a-half months but we have still got electricity bills with fixed charges for the lockdown period. Our industry is one of the most impacted and with these fixed charges, our survival is becoming tougher," the Delhi Gym Association said in its letter.

“We would like to request you to please waive the fixed charges on electricity bills for the next six months in order to help us survive,” it said.

It must be noted that there are about 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios in Delhi which were closed for nearly 3 months. These centres were shut to check the spread of coronavirus.

Gym-owners and instructors have devised plans including frequent sanitisation and slots allowing only up to 50 per cent of their establishment’s capacity in accordance with the Covid guidelines.

Speaking to PTI, Chirag Sethi, vice president of Delhi Gym Association, said the fitness industry welcomed the opportunity to reopen while following the guidelines.

Sethi, also the owner of Anytime Fitness in Malviya Nagar, said they were allowing gym members to come in about 16 slots of 50-60 people from 6 am till 9 pm.