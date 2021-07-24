New Delhi: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday announced a slew of unlocking measures and allowed the cinema halls and theatres, and multiplexes will function with 50% capacity.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Delhi Metro to Operate With 100% Seating Capacity From Monday, DDMA Issues SOPs

Issuing fresh guidelines, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said that the Delhi Metro and buses are permitted to operate with 100% capacity in Delhi from 5 AM on July 26.

Until now, the Delhi Metro and DTC cluster bus services were operating at 50% seating capacity.

In the fresh order, the UT government has also said that the gathering limit at wedding ceremonies and funerals have also been increased to 100 from the present cap of 50.

The DDMA said that the business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will also be allowed, but only with business visitors. Moreover, the spas can open from July 26 but their all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR test fortnightly.

The DDMA in its latest order said that the public buses for intrastate movement in Delhi allowed to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity from Monday.

Full list of guidelines here:

The slew of relaxations in the national capital has come after a dip in the COVID-19 cases was recorded in the national. The city recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday.

The city witnessed an unprecedented surge of cases and deaths during the second wave of coronavirus in April and May. The situation seems to have been improving over the past few weeks, allowing the government to reopen the city in a phased manner.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.