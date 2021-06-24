Delhi Unlock Latest News: Part of its unlocking process, several establishments including shopping malls have reopened in the national capital. However, the gyms across the national capital are likely to reopen from next week. The Delhi Gym Association said it had held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wedesday regarding the reopening of gyms. Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Night Curfew to Continue in 8 Municipal Corporations, Timing Reduced by 1 Hour in 18 Cities

“We met the chief minister on Wednesday and received a very positive response. He has promised us that gyms will be allowed to open from next week,” Chirag Sethi, vice-president of the association, told news agency PTI. However, there was no immediate reaction available from the Delhi government on this matter. Also Read - Entry Regulated Due to Restrictions: DMRC on Long Ques Seen Outside Most Metro Stations

As per reports, the meeting with the chief minister was attended by three representatives from the fitness industry, including Sethi, and two members of India Active, a non-profit organisation that addresses immediate and long-term problems of the fitness industry at a national level. Also Read - Delta Variant: Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Highly Effective Against New Variant of Coronavirus

In a letter to the Delhi government, the Delhi Gym Association urged the Kejriwal government to allow gyms to open in the next phase of the unlock process.

Saying that the gyms were among the first entities to be closed on April 17, the association said a delayed opening would result in a big distress for the owners of over 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios across the capital.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus infection as the city’s positivity rate dipped to 0.14 per cent. The new fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the disease in the city to 24,948.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22, there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.