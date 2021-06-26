Delhi Unlock Latest News: Granting the request of the Delhi Gym Association, the Delhi District Management Authority on Saturday allowed the gyms and yoga institutes to open with 50% capacity from Monday. The DDMA also allowed the wedding functions to happen at banquet halls/marriage halls/hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons. Issuing fresh guidelines, the DDAM said that the new relaxations will be effective from Monday. Also Read - ‘Let's Do Some Work’: Kejriwal Urges Stakeholders To Work Together To Avoid Oxygen Crisis In Third Wave

The development comes days after the Delhi Gym Association met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged the government to reopen the gyms in the next phase of unlocking. Also Read - We Should Wait For Final Report: AIIMS Chief After Audit Claims Delhi Exaggerated O2 Demand by 4 Times

Delhi District Management Authority issued new guidelines to be effective from June 28; gyms and yoga institutes to open with 50% capacity, marriages shall be permitted at banquet halls/marriage halls/hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

Also Read - Punjab Extends Lockdown Till June 30, Allows IELTS Coaching Institutes to Reopen | Full List of Guidelines Here

The national capital, which recorded its lowest daily rise in Covid cases on Saturday with 85 new infections in 24 hours, has been relaxing restrictions over the last few days in a phased manner. Last week, the Kejriwal government allowed shops to remain open through the week and markets to open with partial workforce as daily cases showed a downward trend.

On June 23, the Delhi Gym Association said it met the chief minister and received a very positive response. “He has promised us that gyms will be allowed to open from next week,” Chirag Sethi, vice-president of the association, told PTI.

The meeting with the chief minister was attended by three representatives from the fitness industry, including Sethi, and two members of India Active, a non-profit organisation that addresses immediate and long-term problems of the fitness industry at a national level.

In a letter to the CM, the Delhi Gym Association requested the government to allow gyms to open in the next phase of the unlock process.

Pointing out that gyms were among the first entities to be closed on April 17 and that they were also shut for six months during the lockdown last year, the association said a delayed opening would result in big distress for the owners of over 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios across the capital.

“Now, many gyms are in debt and have to vacate their spaces because the landlords are pressuring for rent. We get several calls from owners saying they want to sell their equipment,” Sethi said.

After witnessing a ravaging second wave of COVID-19 in April-May, Delhi’s fresh coronavirus cases continue to be on the decline and recorded only 85 new infections in the last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the Delhi government, the positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, the lowest so far, was registered after 72,920 tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

Following the recovery of 158 patients, the number of active infections also dropped to 1,598, the lowest since March 3 this year.