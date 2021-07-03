Delhi Unlock: After opening the shopping malls and markets, the Delhi government is likely to reopen stadiums and sports complexes from Monday as a part of the next phase of unlocking. However, no official announcement has been made yet by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike, Pension Benefits, Travel Allowance | Latest Updates Central Govt Employees Should Not Miss

Speaking to Indian Express, one official at the Delhi government said that for now, stadiums and sports complexes will reopen from Monday and no other relaxations have been recommended so far. He said, however, the final order may or may not have further changes. The Delhi government last week allowed the gyms, yoga institutes and banquet halls to reopen. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Satara District Goes Under Full Shutdown For 8 Days, Weekend Lockdown in Most Cities From Today

While most activities have been allowed across the national capital in a phased manner, spas, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes have remain shut so far. Moreover, the swimming pools have also not been allowed to reopen as yet. Also Read - Breaking: Karnataka Lifts Night Curfew, Allows Govt Offices to Reopen | Check Full List of Unlock Guidelines

Talking about further relaxations in Delhi Metro, the official said that the DMRC’s argument has merit, but further relaxations might lead to huge crowds of passengers inside trains and stations.

It must be noted that the national capital was under a lockdown between April 19 and May 30. And as the cases started going down, the capital started unlocking in phases from May 31 with opening of factories within industrial areas and construction activities to resume.

The Delhi government, however, on June 7 allowed the markets, malls and the Delhi Metro services to operate with 50 per cent capacity. And then from June 14, the 50 per cent cap was removed in case of markets and malls.

With the reopening of malls, markets and other trade activities in view of improving COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the district authorities have deployed more enforcement teams and issued increased number of challans for violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.

As per reports, over 6,000-7,000 challans are being issued over violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, not spitting at public places, among others.

Nearly 150 enforcement teams across 11 districts in the national capital issued 6,775 and 6,643 challans for violation of various norms and Covid appropriate behaviour on June 29 and June 30, respectively.

The national capital Saturday recorded 86 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, and five deaths due to the disease. However, the positivity rate slipped to 0.11 per cent, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday.

On February 16, 94 people had been diagnosed Covid positive, while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.