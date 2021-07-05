Delhi Lockdown Latest News: Hours after the Delhi government closed the Lajpat Nagar market and Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar for violating lockdown protocols, the traders across the national capital expressed concern and said the closure of the market is not the solution but the overcrowding must be managed well by the administration. Moreover, the traders stated that the overcrowding in these markets happen due to the presence of street vendors. Also Read - Lajpat Nagar Central Market in Delhi Shut Until Further Orders For Flouting COVID Norms

Saying that markets should not be closed, the traders also felt that the authorities should come up with uniform guidelines for all market associations after holding discussions with traders. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 6.0: Stadium And Sports Complexes Allowed to Open With No Spectators, Cinema Halls To Remain Shut

Speaking to news agency PTI, Paramjit Singh Pamma, vice-chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders’ Association, said that it is in the power of the traders to control the overcrowding. He also alleged that there were not enough police personnel in the area to ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed in the market. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: These Markets to Remain Closed Till July 6 For Flouting COVID-19 Norms

“We have deputed our guards outside shops, but the street vendors don’t listen to anyone, they don’t wear masks or maintain distance. The police challan shopkeepers, who are sitting inside their stores, instead of the vendors outside,” Pamma claimed.

The statement from the traders comes after the administration closed multiple markets in Delhi earlier in the day. While the Rui Mandi is closed till Tuesday, the Lajpat Nagar market has been closed “till further orders”.

However, this is not the first time when a market has been shut by the district administration after the second COVID-19 wave. Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, said that the administration was delegating the responsibility to control crowds on traders and market associations, instead of addressing the issue itself.

On the other hand, Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of the Confederation of All India Traders, suggested that formal SoPs be prepared for all market associations.

“Closure of markets cannot be a solution. Then we can close the entire city and sit back. We will hold a meeting with DDMA and ask them to prepare a way to control the crowd entering a certain marketplace,” Khandelwal said.

The national capital was under full lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7.

The national capital on Monday recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Delhi has recorded 14,34,608 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said.