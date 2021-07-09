New Delhi: After multiple markets in East Delhi were shut for a couple of days for violating COVID guidelines, the Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market of Karol Bagh will remain closed for 48 hours for flouting the safety norms. Notably, these two markets will remain shut from 10 PM on Friday till 10 PM on July 11, as per the latest order from the Delhi government.Also Read - Open Invitation to Coronavirus: Govt on Maskless Tourists Flouting Guidelines at Kempty Falls

Prior to this, the DDMA gad closed down a number of markets in East Delhi for violating COVID guidelines. Also Read - Punjab Lifts Weekend, Night Curfew; Allows Bars, Gyms, Restaurants to Reopen | Full List of Guidelines Here

The move from the Delhi government comes as the national capital was reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals. Also Read - Testing, Tracking, Vaccination: Top Doctors List Out Delhi's Covid Plan To Fight New Variants | Details Here

It must be noted that the Union Health Ministry has been expressing concerns over the functioning of markets in Delhi and requesting the people to follow COVID-19 protocols amid the threat of a third COVID wave.

Delhi's Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market closed from 10pm today till 10pm of 11th July for flouting COVID19 norms — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Addressing a press conference recently, the Health Ministry showed pictures of busy markets in Delhi and raised alarm over people blatantly violating the basic COVID-19 guidelines – face masks and social distancing.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus was passed in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.

As per updates, the Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of Covid has devised a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest ‘Red’ level alert.

“The ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts.

The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic. Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts.

On Friday, the national capital recorded 81 new cases, 3 deaths and 127 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 0.11% at present.