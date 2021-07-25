New Delhi: A day after the Delhi government revised unlock guidelines and permitted 100 per cent seating capacity in the metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today clarified that only 50 passengers will be allowed in a coach. Further, no standing travel will be permitted in the metro as new guidelines come into force from Monday i.e. July 26, 2021.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Cinema Halls To Open At 50% Capacity, Buses To Run With 100% Capacity From July 26 | Full List of Guidelines Here

“In view of the guidelines issued yesterday, wherein, travel in Delhi Metro has been permitted from existing 50% of its seating capacity to 100% with NO STANDING travel from 26 July, some news reports are giving an impression that metro will be operating with 100% of its capacity,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

“In this regard, DMRC would like to reiterate and make it clear that from Monday, even with these revised guidelines, a maximum 50 passengers per coach are permitted, as against 300 prior to COVID. Entry to stations, therefore, continues to be regulated,” it added.

As the Covid-19 pandemic still continues to pose a threat, DMRC further urged passengers to travel by metro only when absolutely necessary and follow coronavirus protocol.

Delhi Covid Cases

The relaxations come as Covid-19 cases in Delhi are seeing a significant decline. Delhi saw 66 fresh cases and 0 deaths on Saturday. This was the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while 51 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the city.

Prior to that on March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.